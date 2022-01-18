Cowboys QB Dak Prescott apologizes for credit to fans who threw debris at officials

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks during a news conference following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — In string of tweets Tuesday evening, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott apologized for previous comments he made where he credited fans who threw debris at league officials.

The comments in question were made during a post-game press conference after the Cowboys’ 23-17 playoff round loss to San Francisco Sunday.

After being made aware of the situation during the conference, Prescott responded to the situation by saying “credit to them [the fans].”

A video on social media highlighted pieces of trash flying through the air after officials ran into the tunnel following the game’s end.

I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday.

I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.

I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.

That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

San Francisco advances to play Green Bay next week in the NFC Divisional round. Dallas’ season is over.