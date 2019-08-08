Cowboys looking forward to playing against different jerseys

OXNARD, California (Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys are excited to play their first “real” game of the 2019 season on Saturday.

Although, this is only the first game of the preseason, players are excited about suiting up and playing ball.

“It’s just a different uniforms so just go out and play and have fun enjoy yourself wanting to be able to take what they’ve learned out here the way they practice out here and just take you to the game,” Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown said. “Obviously, there’s going to be ups and downs going to be pitfalls but just make sure we’re getting better every time we snap the ball.”

The opener will be a prime opportunity for rookies and younger players on the roster to make an impact.

“I’m excited to get a crack at it man. You know I’m going to guess you get your teammates you’re going to do so much taking care of. We come out here compete and we get good working. You know with this this game coming up. I’m excited for you know to be here some other colors and we’re excited see what’s gonna happen,” Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill said.

Babe Laufenberg talked to some of the team’s freshest faces to find out how they are preparing for the 49ers.