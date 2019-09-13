Cowboys looked great against the Giants, but it’s only week two

Nothing has happened yet

(Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys had a great opening game against the New York Giants. The offense hit big play after big play and capitalized in the red zone for the 35-17 win.

Quarterback Dak Prescott spread the ball around en route to a four touchdown day with 405 passing yards.

This week, Dallas travels to take on the Washington Redskins — a team that blew a huge first half lead in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in week one.

The Cowboys lost 20-17 on the road at Washington last year, but have, generally, experienced success in D.C.

Dallas has won five of the last six games against Washington on the road.

Cowboys Insider Mickey Spagnola says despite a great performance last week the Cowboys should take nothing for granted on Sunday.