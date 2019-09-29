Cowboys Keys to Victory against the New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS (Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys travel to New Orleans for a Sunday Night match up with the new-look New Orleans Saints behind quarterback Teddy Bridgewater at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has this week’s Keys to the Game.

Control Kamara

The first key is control Saints all-purpose running back Alvin Kamara. Bridgewater will try to find Kamara in space all night. He’s a human joystick that is hard to slow down and tackle. The Cowboys can’t let him take over the game.

Serve and Protect

The second key is serve and protect Dak Prescott. Cowboys offensive line has only allowed two sacks on Prescott in the first three games. After three games last year, Prescott was sacked nine times. The Cowboys must keep him upright to keep the offense going in hostile territory.

No Turnovers

The Cowboys can’t throw out any gifts to the Saints meaning no turnovers and no mistakes in the special teams. The Saints beat Seattle last week with a punt return for a touchdown and a fumble return for a touchdown. The Cowboys can’t give up the silly mistakes to an opportunistic Saints defense.