Cowboys get first complete look at Blue & White scrimmage

OXNARD, California (Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys held their annual Blue & White scrimmage at training camp in Oxnard, California on Sunday evening.

This was the first opportunity for the players to put on helmets and pads and go at each other.

Still no sign of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott as his holdout extends into the second week of training camp. As for some of the veterans, head coach Jason Garrett is giving Sean Lee and Zack Martin plenty of time off to get their bodies ready for the season.

Babe Laufenberg was at the scrimmage and has this report.