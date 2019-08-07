Cowboys back to work preparing for preseason opener

Cowboys back in camp after day off

OXNARD, California (Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys had a day off Monday, but it was back to work Tuesday.

It was the Cowboys’ last day off before the preseason opener against San Francisco on Saturday.

Babe Laufenberg talked to players and coaches about their day off activities.

“It’s about spending time with the family. I was fortunate enough that my family was out here. Just trying to put my face in front of their faces” Cowboys center Travis Frederick said.

For veteran linebacker Sean Lee, a day off during training camp just means work in the training room.

“As you get older, it’s harder to recover. I had a whole offseason…a lot of time off, this is when you get ready for the season,” Lee said.

The team entered another week of training camp in Oxnard, California.