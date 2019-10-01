Cowboys all-pro tackle Tyron Smith sidelined with ankle injury

(Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys lost Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith for at least a week or two after an injury late in the game against the Saints.

Smith got rolled up on when New Orleans defensive lineman David Onyemata sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Smith was seen leaving the game in a walking boot.

The nine-year NFL veteran suffered a medial ankle sprain, according to the Cowboys.

A medial sprain isn’t considered as bad as a high ankle sprain, but it is more severe than just your common ankle sprain, so the Cowboys will have to figure out how to replace him over the next several weeks.

“It’s hard to say anything definitively about him, but we did get some favorable results from the MRI. We’re going to list him as week to week and just see how he responds over the next few days. We’ll just see how he responds coming in, but the initial results have been favorable,” Garrett said Monday.

Cameron Fleming did an adequate job filling in at left tackle last season. The Cowboys won both of the games Fleming started in place of Smith.