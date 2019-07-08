After 2018 injury, Colt McCoy hopeful for health this upcoming season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy has battled injuries throughout his career, missing the majority of the 2018 season with a leg injury. The former Longhorn also missed spring workouts, but is hopeful to be back for training camp later this month.

“That was the first time in my career that I haven’t been able to do that (participate in spring workouts), but I think the plan is to go up to camp, test it a little bit and hopefully be able to participate,” McCoy said.

He was a longtime backup, but McCoy was able to start two games for Washington last season before the injury.

Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy (12) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

“There’s no way around it, it’s a tough pill to swallow but I’m still energized, I still love the game, and hopefully I can overcome these surgeries, and get healthy and play some more this year,” McCoy said during his stop in Austin Monday.

McCoy returned to the area for his annual ProCamp held at Westlake High School. He was joined by friends and former UT teammates Jordan Shipley, Fozzy Whitaker, and his brother Case McCoy as coaches.

The former Longhorn starter led UT to the 2009 National Championship Game, where they lost to Alabama. McCoy talked about how special that season was for him and his teammates.

“I’m so proud of the things that we accomplished, obviously, we fell a little bit short but what we did was great. For me, every time I think about it, I feel a little blessed to have been a part of such a great team.”

McCoy’s NFL team, the Washington Redskins, will begin training camp July 25.