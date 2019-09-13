Collin Johnson questionable, Daniel Young set for return vs. Rice

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 22: Collin Johnson #9 of the Texas Longhorns catches a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter defended by Jeff Gladney #12 of the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a mixed bag of news for the Longhorns when Tom Herman met with the media for the final time before Saturday’s game against Rice.

The good news is that the depth at running back just got better with Danny Young’s surprise return. According to Herman, he came back from a high ankle sprain suffered in training camp on Wednesday. His return gives Texas two true scholarship running backs with him and Keaontay Ingram.

“It’ll be nice when the other two guys [Jordan Whittington and Kirk Johnson], get back,” Herman said. “David Gbenda’s probably really happy about it, I can tell you that. It is comforting to know at least we’ve got another experienced body back there.”

Roschon Johnson, who switched from quarterback to running back during training camp, is still the number two option, due to Young’s rustiness with his limited reps in practice.

Unfortunately for Texas, there was also some bad news. Collin Johnson, who’s dealing with a hamstring injury, is questionable. He’ll travel with the team to Houston, and the Longhorns will prepare like he’ll play, but his status is a game-time decision.

“We gotta be smart with it cause we’re gonna need him all season, but I know he really wants to play,” Herman said.

On defense, DeMarvion Overshown, who Herman said on Monday would likely fill in for the injured BJ Foster (hamstring), is now also out.

Overshown’s dealing with a stress reaction in a vertebrae in his back, according to Herman.

“I know that sounds really bad, but from what I’ve been told [he’s] week-to-week,” Herman said. “What that means is it’s inflamed. We’re glad we caught it early.”

As far as Foster’s return goes, Herman is hopeful he’ll be back by the West Virginia game, which is after the bye week. His hamstring injury is a Grade 2 on a scale of 1-3, with 3 being a severe injury.