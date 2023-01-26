AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC announced that Claudio Reyna has resigned as Sporting Director of the club.

According to the club, Reyna will stay on with Austin FC as a Technical Advisor. He will advise Head Coach Josh Wolff and other staff members on soccer matters.

“We’re grateful for Claudio’s contributions to both our club and our community,” said Austin FC Majority Owner Anthony Precourt. “Claudio has been committed to the cause of building a Club, that inspires Austin, and he will remain in a position to contribute to our organization.”

“I am grateful that Anthony and the organization have given me the opportunity to scale back my role and responsibilities while continuing to contribute to the success of a club that I love,” Reyna said.

Claudio Reyna was the subject of controversy after it was revealed that his wife, Danielle, notified the U.S. Soccer Federation that USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter kicked the woman who later became his wife outside of a bar in 1991.

The allegations prompted the U.S. Soccer Federation to investigate Berhalter.

This was supposedly in response to alleged disparagement of Reyna’s son, Claudio, who is a member of the USMNT.

Claudio Reyna was named Sporting Director of Austin FC in 2019.

Last season, Austin FC ascended from near the bottom of the standings in their inaugural season to finishing second in the Western Conference and reached the Western Conference Finals, which they lost to LAFC 3-0.

Sean Rubio, has been promoted to Interim Sporting Director and Head Coach Josh Wolff will assume day-to-day responsibility of Austin FC’s Sporting department, according to the Club.

Austin FC’s first regular season game will be February 25th against St. Louis, an expansion team at Q2 Stadium.