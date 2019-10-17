Cedric Benson had THC in system at time of fatal crash, autopsy report shows

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The recently released autopsy report for former NFL and University of Texas football player Cedric Benson shows the running back had THC in his system at the time of his August 17 fatal motorcycle crash.

Benson — along with 27-year-old Aamna Najam, who was riding on the back — were killed around 10:20 p.m. when, police say, Benson’s BMW motorcycle was speeding westbound on Farm to Market 2222 when it collided with a van.

Benson and Najam were pronounced dead at the scene.

Benson posted this photo to his Instagram story the night of the crash.

According to the Travis County Medical Examiner, Benson died from blunt force and burn injuries on the majority of his body. According to the examiner, witnesses tried to help Benson and Najam after the motorcycle caught fire following the crash.

According to the autopsy’s toxicology report, Benson tested positive for 43 ng/mL tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which is the main psychoactive compound in marjuana.

Benson is remembered by the UT football community as one of its best of all-time, having finished his UT career with 5,540 rushing yards — ranking him ninth among college football’s all-time rushing list.

Benson was a first-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2005. He played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bears, Bengals and Packers. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times, ending his career with 6,017 yards. Benson was inducted into the UT Hall of Honor in 2014.