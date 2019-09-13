Carlos Correa joins Express for rehab assignment in PCL Championship series

Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa watches his grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — With their backs against the wall and facing a win-or-the-season’s-over scenario in the PCL Championship series on Friday, the Express are getting a little extra help from the Astros.

All-Star short stop Carlos Correa is joining the E-Train for a rehab assignment starting tonight for game three against Sacramento. Correa is working his way back from back discomfort and trying to work his way back to the big club in time for Houston’s playoff run.

He’s been on the Injured List since August 21. This is his second appearance with Round Rock this season. He played six games for the Express in July as he worked his way back from broken ribs allegedly suffered during a massage.

Round Rock is down 0-2 to the River Cats in a best-of-five championship series. It needs a win tonight to force a game four on Saturday. If they’re able to do that and win tomorrow, it’ll be a winner-take-all game five on Sunday at Dell Diamond.

First pitch is at 7:05 tonight.