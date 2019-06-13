Can Brooks Koepka claim a third straight US Open?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Brooks Koepka will walk up to the first tee at Pebble Beach looking to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in over a century–win the US Open three straight years.

No one has won three straight US Open’s since Willie Anderson in 1903, 1904 and 1905. Brooks Koepka can join Anderson’s company with four spectacular rounds of golf this week. If Koepka is able to do it, he would join rarified air with a fifth major win.

Koepka will face a stern test in the course and in the field. Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and Patrick Cantlay have all had success at Pebble Beach and are many experts’ picks to win the third major of the year.

Roger Wallace and Ed Clements gave out their picks (and Ben Crenshaw’s pick) for the 119th US Open on More than the Score.