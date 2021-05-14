Calling all cheer squads: Be a part of KXAN Sports’ High School Football coverage

Sports

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is thrilled to once again be covering high school football this year, and we want your cheer squad to be a part of the action. This season, we’re planning a high-energy launch and are looking for cheer squads, dance teams, and even a few band members with the school spirit to match.

Think your squad has what we’re looking for? We’d love to see them perform a quick routine of your choosing to our new music track, which you can sample below, on Monday, May 24.

Please fill out the form below and a member of our team with reach out to you with the location, time and further instructions.

