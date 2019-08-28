Byron Jones returns from injury providing big boost to Cowboys defense

DALLAS (Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys are back to work on Monday fresh off their 34-0 win over the Houston Texans on Saturday. The defense got another lift on Monday as cornerback Byron Jones was activated off the physically unable to perform list for the first time since offseason hip surgery.

“He never had really down days. Obviously, this was a surgery that was going to kind of keep them out for a while, but I always had a good perspective always pointing for this day. I feel like by the end of preseason, we’ll be able to get back out there. He’s done a good job following through on that,” Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said.

“We’re all fired up to have him back out there and to see him in uniform, again. We know how important this game is to him. We all know how important we are to him. For us to have him back out there is a positive,” defensive backs coach Kris Richard said.

Despite not being on the field, Jones stayed engaged to be able to hit the ground running when he returned.

“He’s been great. He’s just a first-class guy. That’s one of the things we loved about him coming out of school and talk about the right kind of guy. He’s all that and this goes about the right way. He’s got a tremendous spirit. Completely engaged with what we’re doing,” Garrett said.

More on the injury front, wide receiver Amari Cooper remained sidelined with a foot injury, but Garrett said he expected Cooper to be ready for week one against the New York Giants.