Bumble sponsors all-women Fortnite esports team

Sports

by: Austin Business Journal, Will Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

Team Bumble, standing from left: Madison Mann, Kristen Valnicek, Tina Perez; and sitting Hannah Reyes and Carlee Gress (Bumble Photo)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal/KXAN) — Bumble is known for its apps that empower women, whether for dating or connecting professionally, but what about the poor, neglected gamers of the world? Don’t worry — Bumble now has them covered, too.

The Austin-based company announced Aug. 6 it is sponsoring an all-women esports team for the popular video game Fortnite.

Bumble is teaming with esports organization Gen. G to provide a host of other resources to the five initial players (more members may be added to Team Bumble later on, Engadget reported). Those include a dedicated training room at Gen. G’s Los Angeles facility.

To read the full article, visit Austin Business Journal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Clear the Shelters

More Clear the Shelters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss