Bumble sponsors all-women Fortnite esports team

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal/KXAN) — Bumble is known for its apps that empower women, whether for dating or connecting professionally, but what about the poor, neglected gamers of the world? Don’t worry — Bumble now has them covered, too.

The Austin-based company announced Aug. 6 it is sponsoring an all-women esports team for the popular video game Fortnite.

Bumble is teaming with esports organization Gen. G to provide a host of other resources to the five initial players (more members may be added to Team Bumble later on, Engadget reported). Those include a dedicated training room at Gen. G’s Los Angeles facility.

