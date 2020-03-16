Brown names Marini 1st female position coach in Division I

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown has promoted Heather Marini to quarterbacks coach, making her the first female position coach in Division I football.

A native of Australia, Marini spent last season as the team’s offensive quality control assistant coach. She is the third woman on the staff in the last three years under head coach James Perry.

“Promoting Heather to our quarterback coach makes us a stronger program and I know she will be a pioneer in the expanding roles women have in collegiate football,” he said.

In her new position, Marini will work with EJ Perry, who led the nation for total offense in 2019, setting an Ivy League record and finishing as a finalist for the conference Player of the Year award.

Prior to coaching at Brown, Marini worked with the New York Jets as a summer scouting specialist. She joined Brown’s coaching staff shortly after attending the NFL’s Women’s Careers in Football Forum.

In Australia, Marini was the rookie of the year and first team all-state for Gridiron Victoria Women’s Tackle Football. At Monash University in Melbourne, she was the Women’s Gridiron team’s offensive MVP, captain and quarterback.

She also worked with the Monash Warriors Gridiron Club as the head coach for three seasons and a quarterbacks coach for three years.