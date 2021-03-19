Rick Barnes, Tennessee exit NCAA Tournament in first round against No. 12 Oregon State

Oregon State center Roman Silva (12) defends Tennessee guard Yves Pons (35) during the second half of a men’s college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/KXAN) — Oregon State played up the underdog role all season and is now the latest No. 12 seed to win an opening-round NCAA Tournament game.

Roman Silva scored 16 points and the Beavers took advantage of Tennessee’s icy perimeter shooting to beat the fifth-seeded Vols 70-56 in the Midwest Region.

Oregon State became the first Pac-10/12 school to win the conference tournament after being picked to finish last and is now the 51st 12-seed to take down a five-seed since the NCAA Tournament bracket expanded in 1985.

The Vols shot 5 for 26 from the arc while shooting 33% overall.

Rick Barnes’ NCAA Tournament ends in the first round for the 12th time during his head coaching career. Barnes was leading his 25th team to the tournament.

