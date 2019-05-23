What’s your Indy 500 story?

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — When you hold an event for more than 100 years, you’re going to have some stories.

Anthony Calhoun, Tyce Carlson and Laura Steele ran down some of their memories of past Indianapolis 500 races.

Carlson has raced in the Indianapolis 500 on two occasions. He says his 1999 run was the most memorable. He grew up about a mile from the track and walked to the race with a camera crew in tow.

“I wanted to sleep in my own bed the night before the race,” Carlson said. “The traffic is unbearable race morning, especially when you live close to the race track.

Steele, another Indy native, has been coming to the race since she was a small child.

“I grew up ten minutes from here,” Steele said. “I started skipping school for this place.”

Of the pre-race events, Friday’s Carb Day is probably the biggest. Carb Day includes the final practice laps before the race as well as a concert. Headlining this year’s concert are Foreigner and Kool & The Gang.

