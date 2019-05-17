Tattoos show passion of Indianapolis Motor Speedway fans, drivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Race fans are known for their passion, and they’ll go to great lengths to show the love for Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the drivers and the race.

Getting tattoos of favorite memories is common, but how about getting tattoos of your favorite place? Or your favorite driver?

Race fan Brian Cotterell wanted his IMS memories with his late mother to be with him wherever he goes.

“Just a memorial piece for my mother. This is a magical place for my family and most other families, and something I’ve been doing since I was a kid. Two days a year, we used to come out here and we knew we was having fun.”

Race fan Kevin Johnson said, “Well, last year, I had Mario Andretti. I’ve been a big fan of his ever since I was a little kid and had him tattooed last year and then I ran into him Tuesday, had him autograph my arm and had that tattooed.”

IndyCar driver Sage Karam has a tattoo, too. The racer for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing said he got kicked out of the house when he got his tattoo.

“I was out of the house for three nights. I didn’t expect that. I expected him to be mad, and … actually maybe I did expect him to kick me out of the house. I knew he would be pretty upset, but it’s kind of grown on dad now. He’s gotten used to it and he always says now if i end up winning the race, he will get one as well.”

Another driver, Matheus Leist with A.J. Foyt Enterprises, said, “(IndyCar driver) Tony (Kanaan) has a pretty cool one from the year he won, so maybe the year I win the 500, I’ll do something very special … the bricks, the trophy and everything. I have something on my mind already.”

Leist, last year’s Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year, said he does have some race-related ink and will get more if he ever wins the race.

About his teammate Kanaan’s tattoo, it took 12 hours, two sessions of six hours apiece.