Ryan Newman ‘continues to show great improvement’ after Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (KXAN) — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, who was seriously injured in a terrifying wreck during Sunday’s Daytona 500, is fully alert and walking around, ESPN reports.

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement pic.twitter.com/xIZRiaRApi — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

The company that sponsors Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, released a statement saying he “continues to show great improvement.” They also said he is “fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center.”

Roush Fenway Racing also posted a photo to Twitter of Newman in the hospital with his two daughters.

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center,” the statement says. “True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”