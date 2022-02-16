Innovation keeps Daytona broadcast on cutting edge of sports programming

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Millions of people around the world will watch the Daytona 500 on Sunday. NASCAR executives signed a deal last year that allows the TV broadcast to be available in more than 200 countries and in 25 different languages.



FOX Sports is the official network partner of the Daytona 500. Not only does FOX broadcast the race on Sunday, but they have more than 40 hours of live programming this week split between FOX, FS1 and FS2. Every practice and qualifying session from every series will be carried live.



The coverage time adds up. In addition to the Cup Series, races are also scheduled for the ARCA Racing Series, Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series.

You’ll hear Adam Alexander during every FOX Xfinity Series broadcast. At Daytona, he sits high above the front tri-oval in the TV booth. You hear Adam more than you see him, but he’s not just looking out the window calling the action.

Adam is in constant communication with a producer and has two analysts calling the race right next to him.

“I like to reach out to the people I am working with to get them involved and allow them to know that it’s your turn or make sure they know this is your cue to jump in,” said Alexander.

Every year FOX Sports raises the bar with new innovations. Within the past 5 years, FOX has improved the use of radio communication with drivers competing in the race.

“The involvement we now have with the analysts and the drivers themselves under caution and that sort of thing. NASCAR is rare that you can not only get an interview with one of the competitors, but you can do it in the middle of a battle,” said Alexander.

Radio communications mean an interview with a winning driver can happen seconds after crossing the finish line, but at Daytona, a lot can happen before the checkered flag.

The excitement from the World Center of Racing still has an impact on a veteran broadcaster like Alexander.

“I really do have to work on tempering my enthusiasm because I am naturally an energetic guy and I just enjoy what I do. Sometimes I have to dial it back occasionally to maintain the proper balance,” said Alexander.



A typical race week for Adam Alexander starts on Monday when he looks at notes from the prior race. Tuesday and Wednesday are for meeting with the production team as well as the race teams (Via Zoom) before a travel day to the track Thursday.





NASCAR On FOX Broadcast Facts for 2022 Daytona 500