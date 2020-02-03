Favor debuts first Super Bowl commercial promoting free delivery of beer and wine

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin-based company Favor made its commercial debut during the Big Game on Sunday night.

The H-E-B owned delivery app, Favor, is celebrating its Match Made in Texas campaign with free delivery of beer and wine from H-E-B until the end of 2020, the press release said.

The commercial included actor Jonathan Goldsmith, also known as “The Most Interesting Man in the World.” The commercial shows a behind-the-scenes look at Goldsmith preparing for a beer commercial. However, he forgets to bring the most important prop — the beer.

An on-set assistant then orders beer from H-E-B on the app, and it is delivered to the set in under an hour, allowing the crew to begin filming again.

For more information about the partnership between Favor and H-E-B visit favordelivery.com/promos for more details.