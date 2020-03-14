Big 12 Conference cancels all athletic competition for rest of the spring season

The seating area at Bankers Life Fieldhouse is empty as media and staff mill about, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Indianapolis, after the Big Ten Conference announced that remainder of the men’s NCAA college basketball games tournament was cancelled. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte announced that the Big 12 Conference was canceling all athletic competition for the remainder of the spring season.

According to Del Conte, practices and other team activities remain suspended until March 29, but will be re-evaluated by the Big 12 at that time.

Del Conte also explained how UT Athletics would be responding to UT extending Spring Break, saying that student-athletes should go home to take care of themselves.

Dorms and dining halls will remain available, however, there will be no practice, strength and conditioning work, athletic training room availability or team functions.

“We are monitoring this situation in concert with our campus administration and the health and government agencies they are working with,” said Del Conte. “We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”