Big 12 announces schedules for men’s, women’s basketball

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Both the Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams know exactly what the road to March Madness will look like after the Big 12 announced this season’s conference schedules.

Shaka Smart and the men open league play on the road against Baylor on January 4. They host perennial Big 12 power Kansas two weeks later on the 18th. They make the return trip just over two weeks later.

Reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech visits that Saturday, February 8. The Longhorns travel to Lubbock on Feb. 29.

Texas missed the NCAA Tournament for the second time under Shaka Smart last year, but made the best of the situation by winning the NIT.

UT will be featured twice on Big Monday. First when it visits Kansas, and then a week later at home against Baylor.

The women, who are coming off a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament host TCU on January 3 to open the conference slate.

Karen Aston will look for her first win against Baylor in Austin on January 31, a Friday. The Longhorns visit the Bears on March 5.