Baylor beats Texas for seventh Big 12 tourney title in eight years

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXAN) — For the third time in four years, Texas and Baylor met in the Big 12 Tournament Championship, but nothing changed with the final result.

Baylor prevailed as champions 77-69 for their seventh conference tournament title in the last eight years. Kalani Brown led the Lady Bears in scoring with 20 points.

With Texas trailing 65-64 late in the fourth, Joyner Holmes was called for an over the back foul on Baylor’s Lauren Cox. Following the call, Texas head coach Karen Aston was hit with a technical foul.

Cox hit all four free throws for Baylor and the Lady Bears coasted to the finish at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Cedar Ridge product Lashann Higgs led Texas with 20 points. Brooke McCarty overcame a six-point performance in the semifinal round vs. West Virginia scoring 16 points in the loss.

The NCAA Tournament is up next for the Longhorns. Selection Monday is March 12th.