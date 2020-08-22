Austin High QB Charles Wright flips commitment to Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Charles Wright, a Senior at Austin High, reveals he intends to play college football two miles from where he plays at the high school level.

Saturday, Wright announced via Twitter that he is committing to the University of Texas, becoming the 17th member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Longhorns.

Wright initially committed to Iowa State in February, but flipped to the Longhorns a week after Texas had a top QB commit, Jalen Milroe, flip to Alabama.

Other schools in the hunt for Wright were Arkansas, Louisiana, NC State, Texas State, and North Texas.

In 2019, Wright threw for 2510 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Maroons. According to 247 sports, he is a three star prospect.