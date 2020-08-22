Austin High QB Charles Wright flips commitment to Texas

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Charles Wright, a Senior at Austin High, reveals he intends to play college football two miles from where he plays at the high school level.

Saturday, Wright announced via Twitter that he is committing to the University of Texas, becoming the 17th member of the 2021 recruiting class for the Longhorns.

Wright initially committed to Iowa State in February, but flipped to the Longhorns a week after Texas had a top QB commit, Jalen Milroe, flip to Alabama.

Other schools in the hunt for Wright were Arkansas, Louisiana, NC State, Texas State, and North Texas.

In 2019, Wright threw for 2510 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Maroons. According to 247 sports, he is a three star prospect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Don't Miss