AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC leaves Frisco with some hardware after their match with FC Dallas ends in a 1-all tie.

The result puts Austin FC ahead of FC Dallas by two points between the three Texas teams in MLS, good enough for Austin to bring the Copa Tejas trophy to their home.

As usual, this match with FC Dallas was down to the wire, with Austin FC needing a late goal to equalize things on the scoreboard.

The night started with bad news for Austin FC, as they announced that Josh Wolff would not coach in the match due to entering MLS Health and Safety protocols.

FC Dallas was very aggressive in the first half, as they had several chances but were held scoreless by the Austin FC defense for most of the time early.

However, in the 42nd minute Paul Arriola was able to light up the scoreboard at Toyota Stadium with a goal that was executed off of a nice attack.

36 minutes later, Diego Fagundez provided the answer that Austin needed, by scoring his fifth goal of the season and injecting a newfound energy into the veins of his club.

Austin FC had multiple chances, including a near goal that was stopped courtesy of an incredible play from FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paas.

The verde and black had a few other chances in stoppage time including a good look from Danny Hoesen but once again, Paas came up clutch for FC Dallas.

Brad Stuver was able to hold firm at goalkeeper for Austin FC, making a key save himself while facing a two-on-one situation in the 2nd half.

The result earns Austin FC a point in the standings to bring their overall total to 41.

After a busy stretch of games, Austin FC will now get an eight day break before returning to the pitch next Sunday when they host the New York Red Bulls on July 24th.