AUSTIN (KXAN) — Now that a playoff spot is clinched, Austin FC can work on setting itself up for the best possible postseason schedule with three regular season matches remaining.

The work begins Saturday night as Verde hosts Nashville SC, a team that thumped them 3-0 in Nashville earlier in September. Austin is second place in the West with 54 points, five points clear of FC Dallas, and can secure multiple home playoff games if they stay in that position. Nashville is fourth in the West with 46 points, three behind FC Dallas.

Verde is flying high after Moussa Djitte provided the club’s first-ever hat trick in a 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. Djitte came on the pitch in the 58th minute and scored two minutes later, then tacked on goals in the 76th and 80th minutes to send the club to the playoffs in its second year in the league.

Djitte was named the MLS player of the week for the effort and became only the sixth substitute in MLS history to score three goals in a match.

Nashville is on a hot streak the last portion of the season and hasn’t lost in five matches. The club drew with the LA Galaxy 1-1 on Sept. 10, and before then, won four matches in a row including the one against Austin. Nashville forward Hany Mukhtar has surged into the top spot on the league’s goal-scoring list with 22, and he’s scored eight goals in the club’s past five matches, including a hat trick in a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids on Aug. 31. He also has 11 assists on the season.

Austin FC’s Sebastian Druissi, who has led the league in goals for most of the season, is now second in MLS with 20 goals. He last scored Aug. 31 in a 2-1 loss to the Portland Timbers. Both players are in the conversation to be named MLS MVP, so this match could go a long way in deciding who wins the league’s top individual honor.

Nashville SC will be without defender Walker Zimmerman due to the red card he received in the match against the LA Galaxy. Zimmerman is a two-time MLS Defender of the Year and is a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

In 29 matches where they’ve led at halftime, Nashville hasn’t lost any of those. They’ve won 20 of them and tied the nine others.

Wolff gets the call to U.S. Youth National Team

Owen Wolff, the 17-year-old son of Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff, will wear the Stars and Stripes for the U-19 U.S. Youth National Team for the upcoming Slovenia Nations Cup tournament.

Wolff has 10 starts and 22 appearances for Austin FC this season with 13 key passes and nine tackles. He has an 86.1% completed pass rate this season as well. He was the team’s first Homegrown player signing in 2001.

During the tournament, the United States will play Malta on Sept. 21, Croatia on Sept. 23 and Scotland on Sept. 27.

How to watch Austin FC vs. Nashville SC

8 p.m., Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

TV: CW Austin (OTA 54); UniMas Austin (tape delayed, Spanish)

Streaming: MLS LIVE on ESPN+, Austin FC app, AustinFC.com; UnivisionAustin.com, Univision Austin app (Spanish)

Radio: KASE-FM Alt 97.5; KLQB-FM 104.3 HD2 (Spanish)