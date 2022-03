AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was found unconscious on an American Airlines flight from Cancún to Austin on Sunday when a group of strangers on board worked together to help save him.

Megan Sconzert, an ICU nurse at Seton Medical Center in Austin, was coming back home from a bachelorette party in Tulum. She heard a passenger near her say "he has a pulse" and went to assist.