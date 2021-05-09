How to watch: Storylines, game time for Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (KXAN) — Six points out of the first three matches.

Ask anyone before the inaugural Austin FC season started, from sporting director Claudio Reyna to midfielder Tomas Pochettino, and they would’ve been ecstatic with those results. Austin FC is riding high after two straight wins in the early portion of the season.

The squad has shown remarkable connectivity, staring down an eight-game road trip to start the season and getting results.

Reyna told KXAN this week the franchise intended to be competitive from the start. The players have lived up to those expectations through the first three games. However, there’s a long way to go as Austin FC hits the midway point of its season-opening road trip Sunday at Sporting Kansas City.

Where to watch

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City

Where: Children’s Mercy Park (Kansas City)

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

English Language

Watch: FS1 (National)

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Spanish Language

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

About Sporting Kansas City

Sporting Kansas City will be playing its second home match of the 2021 MLS season. Sporting KC drew with Orlando City SC 1-1 in its home opener two weeks ago.

Sporting KC has four points out of a possible nine, losing 3-1 at Real Salt Lake last week after a season-opening win at the New York Red Bulls.

Sporting KC entered the 2020 postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but lost to Minnesota United FC in the conference semifinals (2nd round).

Austin FC storylines

This will be a homecoming for Austin FC defenseman Matt Besler. Besler, who signed with Austin in January, spent the previous 12 seasons in Kansas City.

This season, Besler has played every minute in two of the first three matches. He missed one match to be with his family, following the birth of a child.

Diego Fagundez will be looking to extend his scoring streak to three straight matches. Fagundez scored the only goal in the win over Minnesota United FC last week.

Cecilio Dominguez is the only other Austin FC player to register a goal. Dominguez scored twice in the 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.