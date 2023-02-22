AUSTIN (KXAN) — Soccer fans have much more than just Verde matches to look forward to in the coming season at Q2 Stadium.

The stadium made several additions and upgrades during the off-season, including menu options, upgraded metal detectors, a new interchangeable mural and a “just walk out” pay technology in the ATX market.

The technology was added through a partnership that Austin FC has with Amazon, and it’s exactly what it sounds like. Customers can skip lines and just walk out to pay for their items.

Here’s how it works: customers scan their cards when they enter the market and the card is automatically charged for their items when they exit. Anything a customer selects from the shelf is automatically added to a virtual cart, and anything put back on the shelf is taken out of their cart.

The ATX Market is located near the Zebra Gate at Q2 Stadium’s northwest corner.

Q2 is the first soccer-specific stadium in the world to have the “just walk out” technology, according to Austin FC President Andy Loughnane.

ATX Market at Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

New mural at Q2 Stadium in North Austin (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

Metal detectors at Q2 Stadium in North Austin (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

Yeti coolers at Q2 Stadium in North Austin (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

Food being offered at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

Food being offered at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

Food being offered at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

Food being offered at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

Food being offered at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

Food being offered at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

Q2 also improved its Wi-Fi and added new magnetometers to help speed up security screening for fans entering the stadium.