What we know about the mysterious benching for one of Austin FC’s best players

DENVER (TheStrikerTexas.com) — Hanging over Austin FC’s first ever win Saturday night was the absence of one of the team’s star players, designated player Tomás Pochettino, who was mysteriously left out of the Austin lineup.

The club released a statement around the 26th minute that alleviated concerns about a potential injury, but revealed little about why exactly Major League Soccer requested that Austin FC hold Pochettino out.

That statement used the term “league-related,” which implies that whatever the problem is, it lies in New York. MLS handles much of the procedural details when executing transfers and signing players. The league office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

