What to know before you go to Q2 Stadium

The main stand, where the most vocal supporters will enjoy the games (Picture: KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Q2 Stadium opens its doors June 16 with the U.S. Women’s National Team taking on Nigeria, and then Austin FC plays its first-ever home match three days later, and it’s already creating a buzz in town.

Austin FC president Andy Loughnane talked with KXAN’s Tom Miller and answered questions about some of the venue’s policies.

A big issue with Q2 Stadium is parking. There are 850 parking spots around the stadium, and they’re already spoken for through season ticket holders and others. Loughnane did say, however, there are about 5,000 other parking spots off-site further from the stadium, and those can be reserved using the smartphone app “Pavemint.”

“We want you to plan your trip ahead,” Loughnane said, “the biggest tip I can provide is plan your trip. And that includes how you’re going to arrive.”

He said if driving and parking at the stadium proves to be too difficult, he encourages people to use CapMetro services (Bus Route 803 or MetroRail red line), ride a bike or use a rideshare to help limit traffic congestion in the area.

What about bags? Many stadiums allow people to bring small, clear bags past the gate, but not Q2 Stadium. No bags, backpacks or other carriers of any kind can be brought in the stadium.

If you want to get that perfect Instagram post out to your followers as quickly as possible, Loughnane said to use the stadium’s WiFi connection rather than your phone’s mobile connection.

“We’ve made a significant investment in it,” he said of the stadium’s wireless internet system. “It just allows for faster connectivity.”

Q2 Stadium is also going to be a cashless stadium. All ticketing will be done through mobile phones, and payments will be taken through credit cards or digital wallets.

All of these policies will be in effect for not just matches at the stadium, but also for watch parties for away matches, like the one the team is hosting Saturday. Austin FC plays Sporting Kansas City at 2 p.m. Saturday, and season ticket holders are invited to watch the match on a big screen at the stadium and get a feel for the stadium before the team kicks off at home.

“We’re here to not only show the Austin FC game on our big screen scoreboard, but we’re also here to allow people to become familiar with their journey to Q2 Stadium, to become familiar with the stadium itself,” Loughnane said.