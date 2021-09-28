What to know before Austin FC’s kickoff at Colorado

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No matter what Austin FC does as a franchise, April 24, 2021 will hold a special place in their history. That was the date of the club’s first-ever win and it happened in Denver with a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids.

Verde returns to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday for an 8 p.m. match that can be seen on KBVO-TV in the Austin area.

Austin FC is coming off a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy on Sunday night at Q2 stadium — the first win in more than a month. Now, Austin goes for back-to-back wins for the first time since they followed up that win in Denver with a win at Minnesota on May 1.

In the second meeting of the season between Colorado and Austin, the Rapids won 1-0 at Q2 Stadium on July 31.

Austin FC’s playoffs chances are still mathematically alive, but they are in last place in the Western Conference with 22 points. Verde is four points behind 12th place Houston and 13 points behind seventh place Real Salt Lake, who they host on Saturday. Seven teams from each conference reach the postseason.

Colorado on the other hand sits in third place and are just three points behind first place Seattle.

“Colorado has been one of the more consistent, better teams in the league this year, capable of scoring a lot of goals,” said head coach Josh Wolff. “Some of the things we are going to be aware of is their quickness, their speed out on the break and how we can affect them and cause them problems.”

This is a quick turnaround for Austin FC after Sunday’s game and the challenge will be even greater in Colorado altitude.

How to watch

Austin FC at Colorado

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Where: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colo.)

English Language:

Watch: KBVO

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

