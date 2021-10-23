Austin FC set for Texas Derby against Houston Dynamo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will face the Houston Dynamo for the final time this season at 4 p.m. Sunday at Q2 Stadium.

This will be the first of two straight Texas Derby matches for Austin FC, they will travel to the Metroplex to take on FC Dallas next Saturday.

The three MLS teams representing the Lone Star State are all at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Austin FC is in last place with 25 points in the standings, FC Dallas currently occupies the 12th spot with 28 points. Houston is in the best position out of the three, hanging in 11th place with 30 points.

The Verde and black are eliminated from playoff contention, but that doesn’t mean that they are lacking motivation as they try to close out their inaugural season on the highest possible note.

“We have to go all out, we only have four games left and we have to give it our all,” captain Alex Ring said. “We’ve been playing better the last weeks, if you exclude the San Jose game, and that’s somewhere we have to keep building especially for next year.”

Expect head coach Josh Wolff to turn up the development meter, as several of the younger players will most likely see more action as the club plays these final games.

Austin FC and Houston split their previous matches, with Austin winning the first match 3-2 in August at Q2 Stadium. Houston got their revenge a month later at PNC stadium, shutting out Austin 3-0.

How to watch

Houston Dynamo at Austin FC

When: Sunday at 4 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium

English Language:

Watch: ESPN

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: ESPN Deportes

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)