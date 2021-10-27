What is Copa Tejas and how can Austin FC win it against FC Dallas?

DALLAS (KXAN) — Eliminated from MLS playoff contention, Austin FC is still playing for state pride and Copa Tejas.

Austin and FC Dallas will close out the season of Texas Derbies Saturday night at Toyota Stadium with the Copa Tejas on the line. You can watch the game live on the CW Austin Saturday at 7 p.m.

With Austin’s introduction to MLS, supporters from all three Texas MLS clubs fundraised to create the first MLS edition of Copa Tejas. According to Austin FC’s website, Los Verdes, Austin Anthem, La Murga, and La Cinco 12 in Austin; Texian Army, Bandera Negra, and The Surge in Houston; and Dallas Beer Guardians and El Matador in Dallas all banded together to create the trophy.

The team with the most points from intra-Texas matches wins the Copa Tejas.

FC Dallas has the advantage entering Saturday’s game with 8 points from matches against Austin and Houston. Currently, Austin has 6 points with two wins over Houston. The Dynamo are unable to win the trophy, finishing its Texas schedule with 8 total points.

An Austin win this weekend in Dallas would give Copa Tejas to Verde with 9 points overall. FC Dallas can take the trophy with a draw or a win over Austin.

In the MLS standings, the three Texas teams are bunched at the bottom of the table. Houston is 11th with 30 points ahead of Dallas at 29 and Austin at 28. Austin and Dallas have a game in hand over Houston.

How to watch Austin FC at FC Dallas

Austin FC at FC Dallas

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

English Language:

Watch: The CW Austin

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: UniMas, TUDN

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)