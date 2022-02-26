Live blog: The first Austin FC goal of the season came fast, and they keep coming

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC has so far delivered for the fans who decided to brave the coldest home game in the program’s short history Saturday — it’s the team’s season and home opener against FC Cincinnati.

Cecilio Domínguez gave the club an early lead when he punched one to the back of the net after only a couple minutes of play, sending fans into a frenzy.

The goal was scored on a Zan Kolmanic free kick, which Cincinnati painfully let sneak through to Domínguez.

Austin FC then followed the momentum with another goal sub-15 minutes of play, that one by Captain Alex Ring.

Sebastián Driussi made in 3-0 before the half in front of an electric and packed crowd and Domínguez scored again to make it 4-0 when the team took the field again after the half.

During Austin FC’s inaugural season last year, it wasn’t until the 60 minute mark in a game against the Colorado Rapids that the first goal of the season was scored by Diego Fagúndez. Austin FC would go on to win 3-1 in that game.

Jon Gallagher was the first to score at Q2 Stadium last season, but fans had to show up for three home games to see it.

Dominguez’s first goal was the second-fastest Austin goal in franchise history. The second-minute goal is only eclipse by a first-minute goal against Sporting Kansas City in November 2021.

Weather was expected to, and has, played a role in Saturday’s game. The team was prepared for slippery and cold conditions. Austin FC also noted that wet grass makes the ball move faster and increases speed of play.

Austin will host back-to-back games to start the season, facing Inter Miami on ESPN Sunday, March 6 at Q2 Stadium.

