WATCH: Austin FC goes back-to-back for history with its first-ever goals at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC has broken its streak of goalless games finally making history with the first MLS goal at Q2 Stadium Thursday night.

THERE IT IS! 🙌



The FIRST goal at Q2 belongs to @AustinFC 😤👏👏 pic.twitter.com/9IYlvE05qO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2021

The goal by Jon Gallagher came in the 27th minute against the Portland Timbers. Gallagher’s strike was cause for massive celebration across Q2 Stadium and a sense of relief for the Austin FC XI on the pitch.

This goal was hard-earned by Verde after weeks of build up.

Prior to Thursday’s game, Austin FC hadn’t scored a goal in two straight home games and three games overall. Austin was just the third MLS franchise to go goalless during the first two home games of its inaugural season.

Diego Fagundez doubled Austin FC’s lead just five minutes after Gallagher’s goal, sending the supporters into another glow-in-the-dark frenzy. Fagundez poked the ball past the keeper for a 2-0 lead.

Make that the first TWO @MLS goals at Q2 🔥🔥🔥



What a start for @AustinFC 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nSTHTuFqok — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2021

Prior to Thursday’s game, Austin FC had tallied just one goal in its last seven games, which came in a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City on June 12.

Verde holds a 2-1 lead over Portland at halftime.