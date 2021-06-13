Was Austin FC’s draw against Sporting Kansas City really a good result?

KANSAS CITY (The Striker Texas) — Saturday’s 1-1 draw between Austin FC and Sporting Kansas City is being touted as a good result for the expansion side, in that it’s keeping the point-per-match pace befitting an expansion team that’s just played its first eight matches on the road. Yet, Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff started his post-match commentary with a note of equivocation.

“Maybe we pulled out of here with a point that we didn’t deserve, but I appreciate the guys’ work ethic,” Wolff said.

He observed that both the heat and the effort that Austin players expended on defense blunted their ability to be fully effective in the attacking half, especially in the latter stages of the match. That was somewhat of a contrast to the team’s prior match against Seattle, in which the attacking players showed more consistent energy and danger in the final stages of the match.

Read the full match recap from Phil West in the The Striker Texas.