Veteran midfielder Felipe Martins added by Austin FC on free agent deal

D.C. United midfielder Felipe Martins (18) and New York Red Bulls midfielder Marc Rzatkowski (90) attack the ball during an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The final score was a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC announced the addition of Major League Soccer veteran Felipe Martins Monday.

The 31-year-old midfielder from Brazil has 10 years of MLS experience, playing with Montréal, New York Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and most recently D.C. United. Felipe’s free agent deal is a one-year contract with an option for 2023.

“Everything I’ve seen, from the training facility, to the stadium, to the way we train and work is rare and inspiring. We have no excuse to not succeed and we need to give everything we have. I’m here to help us get to where we want to be and to play and represent this team and this community in the best way possible,” Felipe said.

Experience is key for the second-year MLS franchise. Felipe instantly ranks as one most senior players on the Austin FC roster in terms of MLS appearances with 283.

“Felipe is a natural leader with a competitive spirit that will have a really positive impact on our team,” said Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna. “His work in preseason has been great and we know he’ll be a strong addition to our Club culture as we continue to grow and improve.”

Austin FC says Felipe is now a citizen of the United States and will not occupy an international spot on the roster.

Current Austin FC roster (2022)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Will Pulisic, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell

DEFENDERS (8): Julio Cascante, Freddy Kleemann, Žan Kolmanič, Nick Lima, Jhohan Romaña, Kipp Keller, Carlos Asensio, Ruben Gabrielsen

MIDFIELDERS (12): Cecilio Domínguez, Diego Fagundez, Tomas Pochettino (on loan), Daniel Pereira, Alex Ring, Felipe Martins, Ulises Segura, Owen Wolff, Ethan Finlay, Owen Wolff, Jhojan Valencia, Hector Jimenez, Michael Knapp

FORWARDS (6): Moussa Djitté, Sebastián Driussi, Jon Gallagher, Danny Hoesen, Rodney Redes, Maximiliano Urruti