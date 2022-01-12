USWNT will train in Austin prior to 2022 season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is calling Austin home for its January training camp to prepare for 2022.

The reigning World Cup champions will practice at Austin FC’s St. David’s Performance Center in north Austin on Jan. 19-28, the second time the team has used the Austin venue. The team was part of the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium on June 16, 2021 when it beat Nigeria 2-0 in front of a raucous, sold-out crowd of 20,000-plus fans.

A little unique aspect of this training camp is there aren’t any matches scheduled during or immediately following it. The team doesn’t start official matches until the SheBelieves Cup, then they’ll play three matches in a week. The team plays the Czech Republic on Feb. 17 and New Zealand three days later, both in Carson Calif., and then takes on Iceland on Feb. 23 in Frisco.

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said the team will have more time to develop chemistry since they can solely focus on training and not have to gameplan for opponents immediately.

“Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages,” he said, “which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a National Team environment.”

While the SheBelieves Cup matches are the only ones on the schedule now, the team will have to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The CONCACAF Women’s Championship, hosted by Mexico in July, will serve as the qualifying tournament.

The USWNT has won four World Cups, the most in tournament history.