U.S. Women’s National Team to play the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first-ever match at Q2 Stadium won’t involve Austin FC, but rather the United States Women’s National Team.

The reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup champs will play Nigeria in an exhibition match at 8 p.m. June 16 to debut the stadium with world-class soccer. The match will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Megan Rapinoe, a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champ and 2019 international player of the year, will hold a virtual press conference at 10:30 a.m. to talk about the upcoming match with Austin media outlets.

The match is part of the USWNT’s Summer Series. It’s the last of a three-game exhibition schedule that features matches against Portugal (June 10) and Jamaica (June 13). It is also the last match before the club names its roster for the Tokyo Olympics.

“We are both thrilled and honored that the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium will feature the four-time FIFA World Champions,” Austin FC president Andy Loughnane said. “Hosting the USWNT at Q2 Stadium speaks to the world-class nature of our city, our facilities, and the popularity of the sport in our region.”

Three days after the USWNT plays at the stadium, Austin FC plays the franchise’s first home match June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Ticket information will be released by U.S. Soccer as the match gets closer.