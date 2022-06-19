MONTREAL, Québec (The Striker Texas) — Dani Pereira knew the risk he was taking. He got the calculation wrong. And for the second time in as many months, he paid the price with a red card.

Speaking exclusively with The Striker Texas on Saturday, the Austin FC midfielder was frank and honest about his reasoning for the reckless challenge that reduced his team to 10 men in what ended up being a smash-and-grab 1-0 victory over Club de Foot Montréal on Saturday at Stade Saputo.

“We were in their half so I thought I would get away with it,” he said of the tackle he made on Mathieu Choinière in the 44th minute that earned his second yellow card. “I know it was a low and hard foul, I didn’t get the ball, but I was in their half so I was just trying to restart the play. I could have also chased him down for 70 yards and give time for the guys to get back.”

“You make those decisions in less than a second and I took the wrong one.”

