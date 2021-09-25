The Striker Texas: Austin FC wraps up three-game homestand against Galaxy

AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — It doesn’t get any bigger than this. At least, it won’t this year for Austin FC.

With its playoff fate all but sealed, Verde will be in front of a national TV audience Sunday night playing for pride and not much else. What more does it take, after the club was humiliated during its last showpiece match, the 5-3 debacle against FC Dallas.

This time, the narratives will be rich as Austin hosts the mighty LA Galaxy for the first time, live on ESPN2. Chicharito, the pride and joy of Mexico national team supporters, is rested and ready. There are sure to be some split allegiances in the stands, particularly among the many California expats.

But the most important thing is that Austin FC ends its five-match losing skid — the longest of the season. If not now, when?

Let’s get to it.

You can read the rest of this preview in The Striker Texas