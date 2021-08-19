The Deep Dive: Austin FC goals and where to find them

Vancouver Whitecap forward Cristian Dajome, left, pushes the up the field against Austin FC midfielder Alexander Ring during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Whitecaps won 2-1. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — Goals have been hard to find for Austin FC with 12 shutouts in 19 games this season. It’s the most obvious issue plaguing Austin during its inaugural MLS season.

On Wednesday night, Austin scored first off a header from team captain Alex Ring in the first half. However, it wasn’t enough for three points against Vancouver, as the Whitecaps scored twice in the second half for the win.

Instead of belaboring the point again of Austin’s scoring issues, Chris Bils from The Striker Texas is offering solutions. Bils explored the buildup to each of these rare events — 14 in all, the fewest in the MLS kingdom — and see what patterns suggest that an Austin FC goal is near.