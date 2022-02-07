Taste test: What’s on the menu at Q2 Stadium ahead of Austin FC’s second season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When you think of stadium food, hot dogs and cold nachos may come to mind.

But for Austin FC and Q2 Stadium, the food at the game is a big part of the draw.

Austin FC Executive Chef Sam Boisjoly has added several new dishes to the stadium menu and reworked a couple of others.

“We really are very strategic in focusing on making sure that we really represent the city,” Boisjoly said. “We have a lot of minority partners that come from all over the world, this beautiful melting pot. We really want to showcase them.”

While the team makes sure to have the staples like hot dogs and chicken fingers, it also has dishes for folks with more adventurous tastebuds.

Here’s a sampling of what you’ll be able to order when the season kicks off with a preseason match against Atlas FC on Feb. 16.

Loaded Mac and Cheese

Smoked meat toppings, pickled vegetables, and jalapeños

“It’s really just the most decadent little dish you can have in the world,” Boisjoly said. “It really just like hits the spot. It’s like our house-made queso, loaded mac and cheese, with either chicken or pork, freshly grilled jalapenos, fried onions, avocado, bam.”

Nacho “Chingon”

Homemade “Queso Verde” and smoked toppings

“It’s a combination of our house-made queso verde, our slow-smoked brisket, homemade Doctor Pepper, barbeque sauce, pickled jalapenos, and some green onions,” Boisjoly said.

Monster Footlong Hotdog

Chili queso and pickled toppings

“It’s chili queso, fresh jalapenos, fried onions,” Boisjoly said. “It’s just one of those like banger matchday items.”

Baos

Chicken, brisket, and vegetarian bao’s with kimchi, slaw, and bao glaze

“Here we have one of our local partners, this is Bao’d Up,” Boisjoly said. “They have a variety of all their baos made fresh to order.”

Verde Vegan Bowls

Grains, vegetables, vegan proteins, fresh herbs and marinades

“This is one of our signature items, which is quinoa, then soy marinade, fresh pickled vegetables, and this is impossible meat, larb,” Boisjoly said.

Q2 Stadium Restaurant Partners