AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — Austin FC dropped yet another home match, this time a 1-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids that featured a hollow penalty shout and a fatal blunder. When will things turn around?

Well, Houston Dynamo FC gets here on Wednesday. Chris Bils with The Striker Texas has some takeaways from the match.

The quest for goals continues, leaving the team and fans searching for positives. Austin will host Houston Wednesday at 8 p.m. You can watch the match locally on KBVO.