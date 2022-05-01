HOUSTON (The Striker Texas) — Houston Dynamo FC star Sebastián Ferreira stunned Austin FC, and sent Brad Stuver tumbling into his own net where he suffered a scary-looking injury in the fifth minute of a Copa Tejas thriller at PNC Stadium. And yet, Verde dusted itself off to achieve a 2-1 victory that kept the good vibes rolling.

Dani Pereira scored his first MLS goal, Andrew Tarbell came up with several good saves and Austin FC avoided defeat for the sixth consecutive league match. It also vaulted back in front of Los Angeles FC for the top spot in the entire league, pending LAFC’s match on Sunday evening against Minnesota United.

“It was an incredible match,” said Austin head coach Josh Wolff, whose team has collected 20 points (6 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws) through nine MLS matches. “It was emotional. First and foremost, I want to thank our fans. Our fans are the heartbeat of this club, there’s no doubt about it.”

Read the full story at The Striker Texas.