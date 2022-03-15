Striker Texas Q&A: Austin FC’s top assistant Davy Arnaud

AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — Davy Arnaud is Texas born and raised. The top assistant coach for Austin FC grew up outside Houston in Nederland, Texas, went to college at West Texas A&M and was an interim head coach for the Houston Dynamo in 2019.

But his path to Austin began in Kansas City, where he became teammates and close friends with one of the players he most looked up to in high school and college, Josh Wolff. Few people know the Verde head coach better than Arnaud.

I asked him about their relationship and a whole lot more in the first edition of the Verde Q&A.

